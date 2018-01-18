NPS subscribers can now partially withdraw contribution: Here are the conditions

New Delhi: Relaxing norms, Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has permitted partial withdrawal under the National Pension System (NPS) for purchase.

NPS is government's flagship social security programme. Any Indian citizen, resident or non-resident, between the age of 60- 65 years, can join NPS and continue up to the age of 70 years in NPS.

"A subscriber on the date of submission of the withdrawal form, shall be permitted to withdraw not exceeding 25 percent of the contributions made by such subscriber to his individual pension account" for specified purposes, a PFRDA circular said.

Here are the conditions under which NPS subscribers can partially withdraw their contribution.