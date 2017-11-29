Paytm Payments Bank officially launched: 10 key features

New Delhi: Paytm has officially launched its payments bank operations in India, giving accounts holders benefits like zero-fee account, free IMPS, NEFT, RTGS, UPI transactions and access to over 1 lakh Paytm ATM locations across the country.

The Payments Bank had a beta launch in May this year.

Besides, the company has planned an investment of USD 500 million in KYC (Know Your Customer) operations. It is setting up KYC centres across India to complete the KYC process for customers and making them eligible for a Payments Bank account.

Here are 10 key features of the Paytm Payments Bank