Petrol, diesel price on 11th January 2018: Check out the rates here city-wise

Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
New Delhi: Petrol prices were hiked by 4 paise and diesel prices were raised by 18 paise per litre, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 11th January 2018.
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|70.66
|Kolkata
|73.40
|Mumbai
|78.55
|Chennai
|73.25
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|66.61
|Aizwal
|66.75
|Ambala
|70.72
|Bangalore
|71.76
|Bhopal
|75.65
|Bhubaneshwar
|69.53
|Chandigarh
|67.96
|Dehradun
|73.21
|Gandhinagar
|70.28
|Gangtok
|73.60
|Guwahati
|72.63
|Hyderabad
|74.82
|Imphal
|68.84
|Itanagar
|66.85
|Jaipur
|73.58
|Jammu
|72.32
|Jullunder
|75.69
|Kohima
|69.18
|Lucknow
|72.71
|Panjim
|65.08
|Patna
|74.99
|Pondicherry
|69.57
|Port Blair
|61.08
|Raipur
|71.17
|Ranchi
|71.87
|Shillong
|70.14
|Shimla
|70.84
|Srinagar
|75.01
|Trivandrum
|74.49
|Silvasa
|68.76
|Daman
|68.69
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|60.99
|Kolkata
|63.65
|Mumbai
|64.88
|Chennai
|64.28
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|59.16
|Aizwal
|58.46
|Amabala
|61.30
|Bangalore
|62.01
|Bhopal
|63.78
|Bhubaneshwar
|65.41
|Chandigarh
|59.20
|Deharadun
|61.89
|Gandhinagar
|65.50
|Gangtok
|62.75
|Guwahati
|63.63
|Hyderabad
|66.26
|Imphal
|59.19
|Itnagar
|58.50
|Jaipur
|65.38
|Jammu
|62.00
|Jullunder
|61.02
|Kohima
|59.45
|Lucknow
|61.73
|Panjim
|62.01
|Patna
|64.70
|Pondicherry
|63.02
|Port Blair
|57.38
|Raipur
|65.91
|Ranchi
|64.47
|Shillong
|60.83
|Shimla
|60.69
|Srinagar
|64.22
|Trivandrum
|66.25
|Silvasa
|61.73
|Daman
|61.67
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city