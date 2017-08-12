Petrol, diesel price on 12th August 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Here is the city-wise list of petrol, diesel price for 12th August 2017.
New Delhi: Petrol prices were hiked by 23 paise and Diesel prices were hiked by 17 paise, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 12th August 2017.
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 12th August 2017)
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|67.50
|Kolkata
|70.29
|Mumbai
|76.64
|Chennai
|69.92
Prices of non-branded petrol across National Capital Region
|Faridabad
|67.71
|Gurgaon
|67.47
|Noida
|70.32
|Ghaziabad
|70.21
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|63.57
|Aizwal
|63.70
|Amabala
|67.06
|Bangalore
|68.54
|Bhopal
|74.15
|Bhubaneshwar
|66.6
|Chandigarh
|67.64
|Deharadun
|71.34
|Gandhinagar
|69.24
|Gangtok
|70.40
|Guwahati
|69.33
|Hyderabad
|71.46
|Imphal
|65.71
|Itnagar
|63.84
|Jaipur
|70.07
|Jammu
|69.30
|Jullunder
|72.48
|Kohima
|66.02
|Lucknow
|70.28
|Panjim
|61.15
|Patna
|71.86
|Pondicherry
|66.52
|Port Blair
|58.20
|Raipur
|68.06
|Ranchi
|69.39
|Shillong
|66.95
|Shimla
|68.18
|Srinagar
|71.97
|Trivandrum
|71.23
|Silvasa
|65.73
|Daman
|65.66
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|New Delhi
|57.15
|Kolkata
|59.80
|Mumbai
|60.70
|Chennai
|60.16
Prices of non-branded diesel across National Capital Region
|Faridabad
|57.64
|Gurgaon
|57.42
|Noida
|57.82
|Ghaziabad
|57.71
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|55.37
|Aizwal
|54.71
|Ambala
|57.04
|Bangalore
|57.22
|Bhopal
|63.83
|Bhubaneshwar
|61.49
|Chandigarh
|57.95
|Dehradun
|60.33
|Gandhinagar
|63.49
|Gangtok
|58.90
|Guwahati
|59.55
|Hyderabad
|62.08
|Imphal
|55.40
|Itanagar
|54.77
|Jaipur
|61.14
|Jammu
|58.25
|Jullunder
|57.29
|Kohima
|55.63
|Lucknow
|57.80
|Panjim
|58.08
|Patna
|60.78
|Pondicherry
|59.11
|Port Blair
|53.70
|Raipur
|61.79
|Ranchi
|60.45
|Shillong
|56.94
|Shimla
|57.34
|Srinagar
|60.45
|Trivandrum
|62.16
|Silvasa
|57.89
|Daman
|57.82
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city.