Petrol, diesel price on 14th August 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Here is the city-wise list of petrol, diesel price for 14th August 2017.
New Delhi: Petrol prices were hiked by 19 paise and Diesel prices were hiked by 0.01 paise, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 13th August 2017.
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 14th August 2017)
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|67.95
|Kolkata
|70.74
|Mumbai
|77.09
|Chennai
|70.40
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|64.00
|Aizwal
|64.13
|Amabala
|67.52
|Bangalore
|69.00
|Bhopal
|74.62
|Bhubaneshwar
|67.06
|Chandigarh
|68.09
|Deharadun
|71.69
|Gandhinagar
|69.70
|Gangtok
|70.85
|Guwahati
|69.80
|Hyderabad
|71.95
|Imphal
|66.16
|Itnagar
|64.27
|Jaipur
|70.54
|Jammu
|69.75
|Jullunder
|72.95
|Kohima
|66.46
|Lucknow
|70.64
|Panjim
|61.56
|Patna
|72.31
|Pondicherry
|66.96
|Port Blair
|58.58
|Raipur
|68.51
|Ranchi
|69.74
|Shillong
|67.40
|Shimla
|68.63
|Srinagar
|72.42
|Trivandrum
|71.71
|Silvasa
|66.17
|Daman
|66.10
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|New Delhi
|57.25
|Kolkata
|59.90
|Mumbai
|60.81
|Chennai
|60.27
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|55.47
|Aizwal
|54.81
|Ambala
|57.14
|Bangalore
|57.32
|Bhopal
|63.94
|Bhubaneshwar
|61.60
|Chandigarh
|58.05
|Dehradun
|60.44
|Gandhinagar
|63.60
|Gangtok
|59.00
|Guwahati
|59.66
|Hyderabad
|62.19
|Imphal
|55.50
|Itanagar
|54.87
|Jaipur
|61.25
|Jammu
|58.35
|Jullunder
|57.39
|Kohima
|55.73
|Lucknow
|57.88
|Panjim
|58.18
|Patna
|60.88
|Pondicherry
|59.21
|Port Blair
|53.79
|Raipur
|61.90
|Ranchi
|60.56
|Shillong
|57.04
|Shimla
|57.44
|Srinagar
|60.55
|Trivandrum
|62.27
|Silvasa
|57.99
|Daman
|57.92
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city