Petrol, diesel price on 15th January 2018: Check out the rates here city-wise

Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
New Delhi: Petrol prices were hiked by 12 paise and diesel prices were raised by 18 paise per litre, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 15th January 2018.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|71.18
|Kolkata
|73.91
|Mumbai
|79.06
|Chennai
|73.80
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|67.10
|Aizwal
|67.24
|Ambala
|71.32
|Bangalore
|72.29
|Bhopal
|76.17
|Bhubaneshwar
|70.04
|Chandigarh
|68.46
|Dehradun
|73.62
|Gandhinagar
|70.79
|Gangtok
|74.15
|Guwahati
|73.17
|Hyderabad
|75.37
|Imphal
|69.35
|Itanagar
|67.34
|Jaipur
|74.11
|Jammu
|72.82
|Jullunder
|76.23
|Kohima
|69.69
|Lucknow
|73.12
|Panjim
|65.56
|Patna
|75.51
|Pondicherry
|70.07
|Port Blair
|61.51
|Raipur
|71.68
|Ranchi
|72.28
|Shillong
|70.65
|Shimla
|71.35
|Srinagar
|75.52
|Trivandrum
|75.03
|Silvasa
|69.26
|Daman
|69.19
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|61.74
|Kolkata
|64.40
|Mumbai
|65.74
|Chennai
|65.08
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|59.89
|Aizwal
|59.18
|Amabala
|62.15
|Bangalore
|62.78
|Bhopal
|64.57
|Bhubaneshwar
|66.22
|Chandigarh
|59.93
|Deharadun
|62.54
|Gandhinagar
|66.36
|Gangtok
|63.50
|Guwahati
|64.42
|Hyderabad
|67.08
|Imphal
|59.93
|Itnagar
|59.22
|Jaipur
|66.16
|Jammu
|62.74
|Jullunder
|61.76
|Kohima
|60.18
|Lucknow
|62.38
|Panjim
|62.78
|Patna
|65.46
|Pondicherry
|63.78
|Port Blair
|58.06
|Raipur
|66.71
|Ranchi
|65.26
|Shillong
|61.58
|Shimla
|61.43
|Srinagar
|64.97
|Trivandrum
|67.05
|Silvasa
|62.49
|Daman
|62.42
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city