Petrol, diesel price on 17th September 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Here is the city-wise list of petrol, diesel price for 17th September 2017.
New Delhi: Petrol price was hiked by 3 paise a litre and diesel by 4 paise per litre, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 17th September 2017.
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|70.51
|Kolkata
|73.25
|Mumbai
|79.62
|Chennai
|73.09
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|66.41
|Aizwal
|66.54
|Amabala
|70.06
|Bangalore
|71.62
|Bhopal
|76.92
|Bhubaneshwar
|69.38
|Chandigarh
|70.65
|Deharadun
|73.09
|Gandhinagar
|72.33
|Gangtok
|73.40
|Guwahati
|72.47
|Hyderabad
|74.67
|Imphal
|68.67
|Itnagar
|66.69
|Jaipur
|73.15
|Jammu
|72.17
|Jullunder
|75.54
|Kohima
|68.97
|Lucknow
|72.59
|Panjim
|64.95
|Patna
|74.84
|Pondicherry
|69.45
|Port Blair
|60.90
|Raipur
|71.02
|Ranchi
|71.76
|Shillong
|69.91
|Shimla
|71.19
|Srinagar
|74.84
|Trivandrum
|74.36
|Silvasa
|68.63
|Daman
|68.56
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|58.88
|Kolkata
|61.54
|Mumbai
|62.55
|Chennai
|62.02
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|57.06
|Aizwal
|56.38
|Ambala
|58.78
|Bangalore
|58.99
|Bhopal
|65.35
|Bhubaneshwar
|63.14
|Chandigarh
|59.72
|Dehradun
|61.49
|Gandhinagar
|65.43
|Gangtok
|60.65
|Guwahati
|61.39
|Hyderabad
|63.97
|Imphal
|57.10
|Itanagar
|56.45
|Jaipur
|62.96
|Jammu
|59.90
|Jullunder
|58.95
|Kohima
|57.33
|Lucknow
|59.93
|Panjim
|59.86
|Patna
|62.55
|Pondicherry
|60.89
|Port Blair
|55.41
|Raipur
|63.65
|Ranchi
|62.27
|Shillong
|58.66
|Shimla
|59.07
|Srinagar
|62.11
|Trivandrum
|64.02
|Silvasa
|59.64
|Daman
|59.57
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city