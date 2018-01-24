Petrol, diesel price on 24th January 2018: Check out the rates here city-wise

Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
New Delhi: Petrol prices were hiked by 5 paise and diesel prices were raised by 18 paise per litre, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 24th January 2018.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|72.43
|Kolkata
|75.13
|Mumbai
|80.30
|Chennai
|75.12
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|68.28
|Aizwal
|68.42
|Ambala
|72.57
|Bangalore
|73.57
|Bhopal
|77.43
|Bhubaneshwar
|71.28
|Chandigarh
|69.66
|Dehradun
|74.60
|Gandhinagar
|72.03
|Gangtok
|75.35
|Guwahati
|74.47
|Hyderabad
|76.70
|Imphal
|70.58
|Itanagar
|68.52
|Jaipur
|75.38
|Jammu
|74.04
|Jullunder
|77.52
|Kohima
|70.91
|Lucknow
|74.10
|Panjim
|66.72
|Patna
|76.74
|Pondicherry
|71.29
|Port Blair
|62.56
|Raipur
|72.90
|Ranchi
|73.26
|Shillong
|71.88
|Shimla
|72.59
|Srinagar
|76.74
|Trivandrum
|76.32
|Silvasa
|70.46
|Daman
|70.39
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|63.38
|Kolkata
|66.04
|Mumbai
|67.50
|Chennai
|66.84
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|61.48
|Aizwal
|60.76
|Amabala
|63.87
|Bangalore
|64.45
|Bhopal
|66.28
|Bhubaneshwar
|67.99
|Chandigarh
|61.53
|Deharadun
|63.94
|Gandhinagar
|68.26
|Gangtok
|65.10
|Guwahati
|66.16
|Hyderabad
|68.86
|Imphal
|61.53
|Itnagar
|60.80
|Jaipur
|67.87
|Jammu
|64.37
|Jullunder
|63.37
|Kohima
|61.78
|Lucknow
|63.78
|Panjim
|64.46
|Patna
|67.13
|Pondicherry
|65.46
|Port Blair
|59.55
|Raipur
|68.47
|Ranchi
|66.97
|Shillong
|63.21
|Shimla
|63.04
|Srinagar
|66.60
|Trivandrum
|68.80
|Silvasa
|64.14
|Daman
|64.07
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city