Petrol, diesel price on 25th January 2018: Check out the rates here city-wise

Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
New Delhi: Petrol prices were hiked by 6 paise and diesel prices were raised by 15 paise per litre, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 25th January 2018.
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|72.49
|Kolkata
|75.19
|Mumbai
|80.36
|Chennai
|75.18
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|68.34
|Aizwal
|68.48
|Ambala
|72.63
|Bangalore
|73.63
|Bhopal
|77.49
|Bhubaneshwar
|71.34
|Chandigarh
|69.71
|Dehradun
|74.65
|Gandhinagar
|72.09
|Gangtok
|75.45
|Guwahati
|74.54
|Hyderabad
|76.76
|Imphal
|70.64
|Itanagar
|68.58
|Jaipur
|75.45
|Jammu
|74.10
|Jullunder
|77.58
|Kohima
|70.97
|Lucknow
|74.15
|Panjim
|66.77
|Patna
|76.80
|Pondicherry
|71.34
|Port Blair
|62.61
|Raipur
|72.96
|Ranchi
|73.31
|Shillong
|71.94
|Shimla
|72.65
|Srinagar
|76.80
|Trivandrum
|76.39
|Silvasa
|70.52
|Daman
|70.45
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|63.53
|Kolkata
|66.20
|Mumbai
|67.65
|Chennai
|67.00
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|61.63
|Aizwal
|60.90
|Amabala
|64.02
|Bangalore
|64.60
|Bhopal
|66.44
|Bhubaneshwar
|68.15
|Chandigarh
|61.67
|Deharadun
|64.07
|Gandhinagar
|68.44
|Gangtok
|65.25
|Guwahati
|66.31
|Hyderabad
|69.02
|Imphal
|61.68
|Itnagar
|60.95
|Jaipur
|68.03
|Jammu
|64.52
|Jullunder
|63.52
|Kohima
|61.93
|Lucknow
|63.91
|Panjim
|64.61
|Patna
|67.29
|Pondicherry
|65.62
|Port Blair
|59.68
|Raipur
|68.63
|Ranchi
|67.13
|Shillong
|63.36
|Shimla
|63.19
|Srinagar
|66.74
|Trivandrum
|68.96
|Silvasa
|64.29
|Daman
|64.22
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city