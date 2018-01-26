Petrol, diesel price on 26th January 2018: Check out the rates here city-wise

New Delhi: Petrol prices were hiked by 14 paise and diesel prices were raised by 12 paise per litre, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 26th January 2018.

Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.

Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities

Cities (Rs/litre) New Delhi 72.63 Kolkata 75.33 Mumbai 80.50 Chennai 75.33

Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals

Agartala 68.47 Aizwal 68.61 Ambala 72.77 Bangalore 73.77 Bhopal 77.63 Bhubaneshwar 71.48 Chandigarh 69.85 Dehradun 74.76 Gandhinagar 72.23 Gangtok 75.55 Guwahati 74.68 Hyderabad 76.91 Imphal 70.78 Itanagar 68.71 Jaipur 75.59 Jammu 74.23 Jullunder 77.72 Kohima 71.11 Lucknow 74.26 Panjim 66.90 Patna 76.94 Pondicherry 71.48 Port Blair 62.72 Raipur 73.10 Ranchi 73.42 Shillong 72.08 Shimla 72.79 Srinagar 76.93 Trivandrum 76.53 Silvasa 70.65 Daman 70.58

Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities

Cities (Rs/litre) New Delhi 63.65 Kolkata 66.32 Mumbai 67.78 Chennai 67.12

Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals

Agartala 61.75 Aizwal 61.01 Amabala 64.14 Bangalore 64.72 Bhopal 66.56 Bhubaneshwar 68.28 Chandigarh 61.79 Deharadun 64.17 Gandhinagar 68.58 Gangtok 65.35 Guwahati 66.44 Hyderabad 69.15 Imphal 61.80 Itnagar 61.06 Jaipur 68.15 Jammu 64.64 Jullunder 63.64 Kohima 62.05 Lucknow 64.01 Panjim 64.73 Patna 67.41 Pondicherry 65.74 Port Blair 59.79 Raipur 68.76 Ranchi 67.25 Shillong 63.47 Shimla 63.31 Srinagar 66.86 Trivandrum 69.09 Silvasa 64.41 Daman 64.34

(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city