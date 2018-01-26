Petrol, diesel price on 26th January 2018: Check out the rates here city-wise

Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
New Delhi: Petrol prices were hiked by 14 paise and diesel prices were raised by 12 paise per litre, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 26th January 2018.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|72.63
|Kolkata
|75.33
|Mumbai
|80.50
|Chennai
|75.33
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|68.47
|Aizwal
|68.61
|Ambala
|72.77
|Bangalore
|73.77
|Bhopal
|77.63
|Bhubaneshwar
|71.48
|Chandigarh
|69.85
|Dehradun
|74.76
|Gandhinagar
|72.23
|Gangtok
|75.55
|Guwahati
|74.68
|Hyderabad
|76.91
|Imphal
|70.78
|Itanagar
|68.71
|Jaipur
|75.59
|Jammu
|74.23
|Jullunder
|77.72
|Kohima
|71.11
|Lucknow
|74.26
|Panjim
|66.90
|Patna
|76.94
|Pondicherry
|71.48
|Port Blair
|62.72
|Raipur
|73.10
|Ranchi
|73.42
|Shillong
|72.08
|Shimla
|72.79
|Srinagar
|76.93
|Trivandrum
|76.53
|Silvasa
|70.65
|Daman
|70.58
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|63.65
|Kolkata
|66.32
|Mumbai
|67.78
|Chennai
|67.12
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|61.75
|Aizwal
|61.01
|Amabala
|64.14
|Bangalore
|64.72
|Bhopal
|66.56
|Bhubaneshwar
|68.28
|Chandigarh
|61.79
|Deharadun
|64.17
|Gandhinagar
|68.58
|Gangtok
|65.35
|Guwahati
|66.44
|Hyderabad
|69.15
|Imphal
|61.80
|Itnagar
|61.06
|Jaipur
|68.15
|Jammu
|64.64
|Jullunder
|63.64
|Kohima
|62.05
|Lucknow
|64.01
|Panjim
|64.73
|Patna
|67.41
|Pondicherry
|65.74
|Port Blair
|59.79
|Raipur
|68.76
|Ranchi
|67.25
|Shillong
|63.47
|Shimla
|63.31
|Srinagar
|66.86
|Trivandrum
|69.09
|Silvasa
|64.41
|Daman
|64.34
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city