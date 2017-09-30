close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Petrol, diesel price on 30th September 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise

Here is the city-wise list of petrol, diesel price for 30th September 2017.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, September 30, 2017 - 09:23
Petrol, diesel price on 30th September 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise

New Delhi: Petrol prices were hiked by 10 paise per litre while diesel prices were hiked by 8 paise per litre, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 30th September 2017.

Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.

Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities

Cities (Rs/litre)
New Delhi 70.66
Kolkata 73.40
Mumbai 79.77
Chennai 73.25

Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals

Agartala 66.55
Aizwal 66.68
Amabala 70.21
Bangalore 71.77
Bhopal 77.07
Bhubaneshwar 69.53
Chandigarh 70.80
Deharadun 73.21
Gandhinagar 72.48
Gangtok 73.55
Guwahati 72.63
Hyderabad 74.83
Imphal 68.82
Itnagar 66.83
Jaipur 73.31
Jammu 72.32
Jullunder 75.69
Kohima 69.12
Lucknow 72.71
Panjim 65.09
Patna 74.99
Pondicherry 69.59
Port Blair 61.03
Raipur 71.17
Ranchi 71.87
Shillong 70.05
Shimla 71.34
Srinagar 74.99
Trivandrum 74.52
Silvasa 68.78
Daman 68.71

Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities

Cities (Rs/litre)
New Delhi 58.86
Kolkata 61.52
Mumbai 62.53
Chennai 62.00

Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals

Agartala 57.04
Aizwal 56.36
Ambala 58.76
Bangalore 58.97
Bhopal 65.33
Bhubaneshwar 63.12
Chandigarh 59.70
Dehradun 60.60
Gandhinagar 65.41
Gangtok 60.60
Guwahati 61.37
Hyderabad 63.95
Imphal 57.08
Itanagar 56.43
Jaipur 62.94
Jammu 59.88
Jullunder 58.93
Kohima 57.31
Lucknow 59.91
Panjim 59.84
Patna 62.53
Pondicherry 60.87
Port Blair 55.39
Raipur 63.63
Ranchi 62.25
Shillong 58.64
Shimla 59.05
Srinagar 62.09
Trivandrum 64.00
Silvasa 59.62
Daman 59.55

(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city

 

TAGS

Petrol-diesel price daily revisionpetrol priceDiesel pricetoday petrol ratetoday diesel ratepetrol price todaydiesel price todayPetrolDieselpetrol price on 30th September 2017diesel price on 30th September 2017Petrol Price in IndiaDiesel price in Indiapetrol pricesDiesel pricesIOC

From Zee News

Era of economic surrender ends, industry&#039;s rebirth begins:Trump
International Business

Era of economic surrender ends, industry's rebirth beg...

China factory activity rises to 5-year high
International Business

China factory activity rises to 5-year high

BMW launches Mini JCW Pro Edition in India at Rs 43.9 lakh
Automobiles

BMW launches Mini JCW Pro Edition in India at Rs 43.9 lakh

Personal Finance

Govt retains interest rate on small savings for October- De...

Markets

RBI to sell govt bonds worth Rs 10,000 crore via open marke...

Economy

Small exporters exempted from furnishing bank guarantee

LIC pays dividend of Rs 2,207 crore to government
Companies

LIC pays dividend of Rs 2,207 crore to government

India emerges as destination for dream jobs: Survey
Companies

India emerges as destination for dream jobs: Survey

Govt raises natural gas price by 16.5% to $2.89 mmBtu
Personal Finance

Govt raises natural gas price by 16.5% to $2.89 mmBtu

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video