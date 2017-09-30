Petrol, diesel price on 30th September 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Here is the city-wise list of petrol, diesel price for 30th September 2017.
New Delhi: Petrol prices were hiked by 10 paise per litre while diesel prices were hiked by 8 paise per litre, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 30th September 2017.
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|70.66
|Kolkata
|73.40
|Mumbai
|79.77
|Chennai
|73.25
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|66.55
|Aizwal
|66.68
|Amabala
|70.21
|Bangalore
|71.77
|Bhopal
|77.07
|Bhubaneshwar
|69.53
|Chandigarh
|70.80
|Deharadun
|73.21
|Gandhinagar
|72.48
|Gangtok
|73.55
|Guwahati
|72.63
|Hyderabad
|74.83
|Imphal
|68.82
|Itnagar
|66.83
|Jaipur
|73.31
|Jammu
|72.32
|Jullunder
|75.69
|Kohima
|69.12
|Lucknow
|72.71
|Panjim
|65.09
|Patna
|74.99
|Pondicherry
|69.59
|Port Blair
|61.03
|Raipur
|71.17
|Ranchi
|71.87
|Shillong
|70.05
|Shimla
|71.34
|Srinagar
|74.99
|Trivandrum
|74.52
|Silvasa
|68.78
|Daman
|68.71
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|58.86
|Kolkata
|61.52
|Mumbai
|62.53
|Chennai
|62.00
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|57.04
|Aizwal
|56.36
|Ambala
|58.76
|Bangalore
|58.97
|Bhopal
|65.33
|Bhubaneshwar
|63.12
|Chandigarh
|59.70
|Dehradun
|60.60
|Gandhinagar
|65.41
|Gangtok
|60.60
|Guwahati
|61.37
|Hyderabad
|63.95
|Imphal
|57.08
|Itanagar
|56.43
|Jaipur
|62.94
|Jammu
|59.88
|Jullunder
|58.93
|Kohima
|57.31
|Lucknow
|59.91
|Panjim
|59.84
|Patna
|62.53
|Pondicherry
|60.87
|Port Blair
|55.39
|Raipur
|63.63
|Ranchi
|62.25
|Shillong
|58.64
|Shimla
|59.05
|Srinagar
|62.09
|Trivandrum
|64.00
|Silvasa
|59.62
|Daman
|59.55
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city