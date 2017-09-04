Petrol, diesel price on 4th September 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Here is the city-wise list of petrol, diesel price for 3rd September 2017.
New Delhi: Petrol price was hiked by 11 paise a litre and diesel by 10 paise per litre, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 3rd September 2017.
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|69.66
|Kolkata
|72.41
|Mumbai
|78.78
|Chennai
|72.20
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|65.61
|Aizwal
|65.74
|Amabala
|69.21
|Bangalore
|70.74
|Bhopal
|76.04
|Bhubaneshwar
|68.54
|Chandigarh
|69.8
|Deharadun
|73.03
|Gandhinagar
|71.45
|Gangtok
|72.55
|Guwahati
|71.58
|Hyderabad
|73.76
|Imphal
|67.83
|Itnagar
|65.88
|Jaipur
|72.28
|Jammu
|71.34
|Jullunder
|74.66
|Kohima
|68.13
|Lucknow
|71.92
|Panjim
|64.16
|Patna
|74.00
|Pondicherry
|68.51
|Port Blair
|59.91
|Raipur
|70.07
|Ranchi
|71
|Shillong
|69.07
|Shimla
|70.33
|Srinagar
|74.01
|Trivandrum
|73.48
|Silvasa
|67.81
|Daman
|67.74
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|57.38
|Kolkata
|60.03
|Mumbai
|60.95
|Chennai
|60.41
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|55.59
|Aizwal
|54.93
|Ambala
|57.27
|Bangalore
|57.45
|Bhopal
|63.71
|Bhubaneshwar
|61.51
|Chandigarh
|58.19
|Dehradun
|60.57
|Gandhinagar
|63.75
|Gangtok
|59.15
|Guwahati
|59.79
|Hyderabad
|62.33
|Imphal
|55.62
|Itanagar
|55
|Jaipur
|61.38
|Jammu
|58.41
|Jullunder
|57.47
|Kohima
|55.86
|Lucknow
|58.64
|Panjim
|58.31
|Patna
|61.01
|Pondicherry
|59.34
|Port Blair
|54.04
|Raipur
|62.04
|Ranchi
|60.69
|Shillong
|57.16
|Shimla
|57.16
|Srinagar
|60.61
|Trivandrum
|62.41
|Silvasa
|58.12
|Daman
|58.05
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city