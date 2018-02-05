Petrol, diesel price on 5th February 2018: Check out the rates here city-wise

Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
New Delhi: Petrol prices were hiked by 15 paise and diesel prices were hiked by 7 paise per litre, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 5th February 2018.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|73.31
|Kolkata
|76.00
|Mumbai
|81.17
|Chennai
|76.04
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|69.17
|Aizwal
|69.30
|Ambala
|73.44
|Bangalore
|74.47
|Bhopal
|79.11
|Bhubaneshwar
|72.15
|Chandigarh
|70.50
|Dehradun
|75.29
|Gandhinagar
|72.90
|Gangtok
|76.30
|Guwahati
|75.36
|Hyderabad
|77.63
|Imphal
|71.45
|Itanagar
|69.36
|Jaipur
|76.28
|Jammu
|74.90
|Jullunder
|78.42
|Kohima
|71.80
|Lucknow
|74.79
|Panjim
|67.53
|Patna
|77.74
|Pondicherry
|72.14
|Port Blair
|63.29
|Raipur
|73.77
|Ranchi
|73.96
|Shillong
|72.74
|Shimla
|73.46
|Srinagar
|77.60
|Trivandrum
|77.24
|Silvasa
|71.30
|Daman
|71.23
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|64.14
|Kolkata
|66.81
|Mumbai
|68.30
|Chennai
|67.65
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|62.27
|Aizwal
|61.53
|Amabala
|64.64
|Bangalore
|65.22
|Bhopal
|67.75
|Bhubaneshwar
|68.81
|Chandigarh
|62.27
|Deharadun
|64.59
|Gandhinagar
|69.14
|Gangtok
|65.90
|Guwahati
|66.93
|Hyderabad
|69.69
|Imphal
|62.28
|Itnagar
|61.54
|Jaipur
|68.67
|Jammu
|65.13
|Jullunder
|64.12
|Kohima
|62.55
|Lucknow
|64.43
|Panjim
|65.23
|Patna
|68.06
|Pondicherry
|66.24
|Port Blair
|60.24
|Raipur
|69.28
|Ranchi
|67.76
|Shillong
|63.96
|Shimla
|63.79
|Srinagar
|67.35
|Trivandrum
|69.61
|Silvasa
|64.90
|Daman
|64.83
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city