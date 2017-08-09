Petrol, diesel price on 9th August 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise

New Delhi: Both Petrol and Diesel prices were hiked by 6 paise, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 9th August 2017.

Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.

Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 9th August 2017)

(Rs/litre) New Delhi 66.81 Kolkata 69.66 Mumbai 75.96 Chennai 69.20

Prices of non-branded petrol across National Capital Region

Faridabad 67.02 Gurgaon 66.78 Noida 69.78 Ghaziabad 69.67

Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals

Agartala 62.92 Aizwal 63.05 Amabala 66.38 Bangalore 67.83 Bhopal 73.44 Bhubaneshwar 65.92 Chandigarh 66.95 Deharadun 70.80 Gandhinagar 68.53 Gangtok 69.75 Guwahati 68.61 Hyderabad 70.73 Imphal 65.04 Itnagar 63.19 Jaipur 69.37 Jammu 68.63 Jullunder 71.77 Kohima 65.34 Lucknow 69.74 Panjim 60.53 Patna 71.18 Pondicherry 65.85 Port Blair 57.63 Raipur 67.38 Ranchi 68.85 Shillong 66.27 Shimla 67.49 Srinagar 71.30 Trivandrum 70.52 Silvasa 65.07 Daman 65.00

Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities

New Delhi 56.78 Kolkata 59.44 Mumbai 60.32 Chennai 59.77

Prices of non-branded diesel across National Capital Region

Faridabad 57.27 Gurgaon 57.05 Noida 57.51 Ghaziabad 57.40

Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals

Agartala 55.02 Aizwal 54.36 Ambala 56.67 Bangalore 56.85 Bhopal 63.44 Bhubaneshwar 61.10 Chandigarh 57.58 Dehradun 59.96 Gandhinagar 63.09 Gangtok 58.55 Guwahati 59.16 Hyderabad 61.69 Imphal 55.04 Itanagar 54.42 Jaipur 60.76 Jammu 57.89 Jullunder 56.93 Kohima 55.28 Lucknow 57.49 Panjim 57.70 Patna 60.41 Pondicherry 58.74 Port Blair 53.37 Raipur 61.4 Ranchi 60.07 Shillong 56.57 Shimla 56.98 Srinagar 60.09 Trivandrum 61.78 Silvasa 57.53 Daman 57.46

(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city.