Petrol, diesel price on 9th August 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Here is the city-wise list of petrol, diesel price for 9th August 2017.
New Delhi: Both Petrol and Diesel prices were hiked by 6 paise, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 9th August 2017.
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 9th August 2017)
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|66.81
|Kolkata
|69.66
|Mumbai
|75.96
|Chennai
|69.20
Prices of non-branded petrol across National Capital Region
|Faridabad
|67.02
|Gurgaon
|66.78
|Noida
|69.78
|Ghaziabad
|69.67
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|62.92
|Aizwal
|63.05
|Amabala
|66.38
|Bangalore
|67.83
|Bhopal
|73.44
|Bhubaneshwar
|65.92
|Chandigarh
|66.95
|Deharadun
|70.80
|Gandhinagar
|68.53
|Gangtok
|69.75
|Guwahati
|68.61
|Hyderabad
|70.73
|Imphal
|65.04
|Itnagar
|63.19
|Jaipur
|69.37
|Jammu
|68.63
|Jullunder
|71.77
|Kohima
|65.34
|Lucknow
|69.74
|Panjim
|60.53
|Patna
|71.18
|Pondicherry
|65.85
|Port Blair
|57.63
|Raipur
|67.38
|Ranchi
|68.85
|Shillong
|66.27
|Shimla
|67.49
|Srinagar
|71.30
|Trivandrum
|70.52
|Silvasa
|65.07
|Daman
|65.00
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|New Delhi
|56.78
|Kolkata
|59.44
|Mumbai
|60.32
|Chennai
|59.77
Prices of non-branded diesel across National Capital Region
|Faridabad
|57.27
|Gurgaon
|57.05
|Noida
|57.51
|Ghaziabad
|57.40
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|55.02
|Aizwal
|54.36
|Ambala
|56.67
|Bangalore
|56.85
|Bhopal
|63.44
|Bhubaneshwar
|61.10
|Chandigarh
|57.58
|Dehradun
|59.96
|Gandhinagar
|63.09
|Gangtok
|58.55
|Guwahati
|59.16
|Hyderabad
|61.69
|Imphal
|55.04
|Itanagar
|54.42
|Jaipur
|60.76
|Jammu
|57.89
|Jullunder
|56.93
|Kohima
|55.28
|Lucknow
|57.49
|Panjim
|57.70
|Patna
|60.41
|Pondicherry
|58.74
|Port Blair
|53.37
|Raipur
|61.4
|Ranchi
|60.07
|Shillong
|56.57
|Shimla
|56.98
|Srinagar
|60.09
|Trivandrum
|61.78
|Silvasa
|57.53
|Daman
|57.46
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city.