Petrol, diesel price on 9th September 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Here is the city-wise list of petrol, diesel price for 9th September 2017.
New Delhi: Petrol price was hiked by 14 paise a litre and diesel by 28 paise per litre, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 9th September 2017.
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|70.03
|Kolkata
|72.78
|Mumbai
|79.14
|Chennai
|72.58
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|65.95
|Aizwal
|66.08
|Amabala
|69.58
|Bangalore
|71.12
|Bhopal
|76.42
|Bhubaneshwar
|68.90
|Chandigarh
|70.17
|Deharadun
|73.32
|Gandhinagar
|71.83
|Gangtok
|72.90
|Guwahati
|71.96
|Hyderabad
|74.15
|Imphal
|68.20
|Itnagar
|66.23
|Jaipur
|72.66
|Jammu
|71.70
|Jullunder
|75.04
|Kohima
|68.49
|Lucknow
|72.21
|Panjim
|64.50
|Patna
|74.36
|Pondicherry
|68.98
|Port Blair
|60.50
|Raipur
|70.54
|Ranchi
|71.37
|Shillong
|69.43
|Shimla
|70.70
|Srinagar
|74.37
|Trivandrum
|73.86
|Silvasa
|68.17
|Daman
|68.09
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|58.06
|Kolkata
|60.71
|Mumbai
|61.67
|Chennai
|61.13
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|56.25
|Aizwal
|55.58
|Ambala
|57.95
|Bangalore
|58.15
|Bhopal
|64.45
|Bhubaneshwar
|62.25
|Chandigarh
|58.88
|Dehradun
|61.27
|Gandhinagar
|64.51
|Gangtok
|59.80
|Guwahati
|60.51
|Hyderabad
|63.07
|Imphal
|56.29
|Itanagar
|55.65
|Jaipur
|62.09
|Jammu
|59.08
|Jullunder
|58.14
|Kohima
|56.52
|Lucknow
|59.22
|Panjim
|59.01
|Patna
|61.71
|Pondicherry
|60.04
|Port Blair
|54.66
|Raipur
|62.77
|Ranchi
|61.41
|Shillong
|57.84
|Shimla
|58.25
|Srinagar
|61.29
|Trivandrum
|63.14
|Silvasa
|58.80
|Daman
|58.74
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city