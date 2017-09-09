Petrol, diesel price on 9th September 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise

New Delhi: Petrol price was hiked by 14 paise a litre and diesel by 28 paise per litre, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 9th September 2017.

Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.

Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities

Cities (Rs/litre) New Delhi 70.03 Kolkata 72.78 Mumbai 79.14 Chennai 72.58

Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals

Agartala 65.95 Aizwal 66.08 Amabala 69.58 Bangalore 71.12 Bhopal 76.42 Bhubaneshwar 68.90 Chandigarh 70.17 Deharadun 73.32 Gandhinagar 71.83 Gangtok 72.90 Guwahati 71.96 Hyderabad 74.15 Imphal 68.20 Itnagar 66.23 Jaipur 72.66 Jammu 71.70 Jullunder 75.04 Kohima 68.49 Lucknow 72.21 Panjim 64.50 Patna 74.36 Pondicherry 68.98 Port Blair 60.50 Raipur 70.54 Ranchi 71.37 Shillong 69.43 Shimla 70.70 Srinagar 74.37 Trivandrum 73.86 Silvasa 68.17 Daman 68.09

Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities

Cities (Rs/litre) New Delhi 58.06 Kolkata 60.71 Mumbai 61.67 Chennai 61.13

Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals

Agartala 56.25 Aizwal 55.58 Ambala 57.95 Bangalore 58.15 Bhopal 64.45 Bhubaneshwar 62.25 Chandigarh 58.88 Dehradun 61.27 Gandhinagar 64.51 Gangtok 59.80 Guwahati 60.51 Hyderabad 63.07 Imphal 56.29 Itanagar 55.65 Jaipur 62.09 Jammu 59.08 Jullunder 58.14 Kohima 56.52 Lucknow 59.22 Panjim 59.01 Patna 61.71 Pondicherry 60.04 Port Blair 54.66 Raipur 62.77 Ranchi 61.41 Shillong 57.84 Shimla 58.25 Srinagar 61.29 Trivandrum 63.14 Silvasa 58.80 Daman 58.74

(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city