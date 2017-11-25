Restaurants overcharging you despite GST rate cut? Here's what to do

New Delhi: In a major revamp of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) tax structure, the government had earlier this month decided to fix the GST rate at 5 percent for all restaurants and not give them input tax credit.

It also decided that restaurants in starred-hotels will charge 18 percent tax with input tax credit, those in lower category hotels to charge 5 percent GST without ITC.

However, some restaurants are still not passing on the benefit of the rate cut to the consumer. On the contrary, reports are pouring from several counters that many restaurants have increased their prices post the reduction in GST rates.

If you feel that restaurants are overcharging you despite GST rate cut, you can flag your grievances on many platforms.

Here is what you can do if restaurants are overcharging you.

- CBEC Complaint

Visit the portal at https://cbec-gst.gov.in/

Scroll down a bit and you will see CBEC Mitra Helpdesk on the right hand side.

Now, select “Raise Web Ticket” option

Once you select the option, you will be taken to a different window.

On the left-hand side, you can see two options – Feed back and Report Tax Fraud/Avoidance.

Choose Tax Fraud/Avoidance.

Now enter your details like full name, email address, and report. In the report box, flag your issue.

- CBEC Mitra Helpdesk

Customers can aproach CBEC Mitra Helpdesk to register their complaint. They can either email at or call up at the toll free number. You will have to mention your name, phone number, name of the restaurant, location and the nature of the complaint in your email.

Keep in mind that if you can back up your complaint with a pre and post GST bill, you could have a strong footing.

Email: cbecmitra.helpdesk@icegate.gov.in

Toll-Free Number 1800 1200 232

- GST Help Desk

Customers can register their complaint either at the GST Helpdesk number by emailing them.

GST Help Desk Number: 0120-4888999

GST Help Email: helpdesk@gst.gov.in

You can also contact GST-fraud complaint helpline number at 011-23370115

- Finance Ministry and GST Twitter

A complaint can also be registered on the official Twitter handles of GST @askGST_GoI and the Finance Ministry (@FinMinIndia.

- Consumer Affairs Department

You can also approach the Department of Consumer Affairs to register your grievances. For better guidance, call up at the toll free number 1800114000.

Additionally, the government has launched a “GST RATE Finder App” that you can use to find the exact GST rate for any item or service. You can make use of the app for querries related to the GST rate of any listed/covered item.