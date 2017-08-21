close
SBI waives processing fee on car loans till December

This is in addition to the existing waiver on processing fee on takeover of home loans, SBI said in a release.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, August 21, 2017 - 17:49
SBI waives processing fee on car loans till December

New Delhi: Market leader State Bank of India on Monday announced waiver of up to 100 per cent processing fee on car, gold and personal loans, albeit for limited periods.

This is in addition to the existing waiver on processing fee on takeover of home loans, SBI said in a release.

"To bring more smiles to customers and their dear ones, bank has waived 100 per cent processing fee on car loans till December 31, 2017," it said.

Country's largest lender further said it has also waived 50 per cent of the processing fee on personal gold loans till October 31, 2017.

"Till September 30, 2017, customers can avail 50 per cent waiver on processing fee on Xpress Credit a personal loan offering by the bank," the bank said.

SBI has over 23,000 branches in the country over 59,000 ATMs.

SBI's share closed at Rs 274.65 a piece, down 1.44 per cent, on BSE.

