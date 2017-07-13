close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

UIDAI asks banks to open Aadhaar enrolment centres on premises

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has asked private as well as public sector banks to set up Aadhaar enrolment facility in at least one out of 10 branches in the coming weeks, a top official has said.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, July 13, 2017 - 19:06
UIDAI asks banks to open Aadhaar enrolment centres on premises

New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has asked private as well as public sector banks to set up Aadhaar enrolment facility in at least one out of 10 branches in the coming weeks, a top official has said.

Suitable changes have been made recently in Aadhaar regulations to facilitate this.

At present, there are 25,000 active enrolment centres across the country but they operate from their own premises. However, none of these centres are being operated from bank premises.

"We are asking all Scheduled Commercial Banks - both public and private - to set up Aadhaar enrolment and updation facility inside the bank branches...At least in one of ten branches by August-end," Ajay Bhushan Pandey, CEO of UIDAI told PTI.

There are 120,000 bank branches in the country and by this move 12,000 Aadhaar enrolment and updation centres will be set up in those branches, he pointed out.

He further said that the direction will provide "convenience" to people given that Aadhaar is now mandatory for opening new bank accounts and for existing accounts as well.

Moreover, locating Aadhaar centres within bank premises will ensure that the enrolment happens in a secure environment.

"The enrolment will happen in a secure and supervised environment. So there are less chances of complaints of corruption, over-charging or malpractices," Pandey added.

As it is, many private sector banks have requested that they be allowed to do enrolments for Aadhaar, Pandey said, adding that the authority will appoint them as `registrars', if they are already not so.

Many banks are already 'registrars' but they do not have enrolment centres inside the bank premises.

The government has recently made quoting of the 12 digit biometric identity number Aadhaar mandatory for opening of bank accounts as well as for any financial transaction of Rs 50,000 and above.

Existing bank account holders have been asked to furnish the Aadhaar number issued by December 31, 2017, failing which the account will cease to be operational. 

TAGS

Unique Identification Authority of IndiaUIDAIAadhaar regulationsAadhaar enrolmentAADHAAR

From Zee News

No GST on sale of old jewellery, cars by individuals
Bullion News

No GST on sale of old jewellery, cars by individuals

No GST on housing society RWA with Rs 5000 per month subscription
Real Estate

No GST on housing society RWA with Rs 5000 per month subscr...

Cyberspace is new battlefield: Microsoft
International Business

Cyberspace is new battlefield: Microsoft

Demonetisation has brought nation 3 years ahead in digital payments: SBI Ecoflash
Economy

Demonetisation has brought nation 3 years ahead in digital...

M-cap of BSE-listed companies at record high of over Rs 130 lakh crore
Companies

M-cap of BSE-listed companies at record high of over Rs 1...

Online recruitment activities register 11% increase in June: Report
Companies

Online recruitment activities register 11% increase in June...

TCS upbeat on client spending after first-quarter profit dip
Companies

TCS upbeat on client spending after first-quarter profit di...

Govt plans to introduce luxury public transport buses
Automobiles

Govt plans to introduce luxury public transport buses

Reliance Capital receives 378 crore from Nippon Life
Companies

Reliance Capital receives 378 crore from Nippon Life

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video