Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Unauthorised Aadhaar enrolment centre sealed

Rawat ordered that the centre, being run by a man hailing from Uttar Pradesh, be sealed.

PTI| Last Updated: Oct 30, 2017, 10:22 AM IST
Comments |
Unauthorised Aadhaar enrolment centre sealed

Haridwar: The district administration has sealed an "unauthorised" Aadhaar enrolment centre after a large number of residents of a village complained that their Aadhaar cards carried the same date of birth.

According to officials, Haridwar District Magistrate Deepak Rawat visited the enrolment centre on Sunday and found that it had been operating without authorisation.

Rawat ordered that the centre, being run by a man hailing from Uttar Pradesh, be sealed.

The action came after an overwhelming majority of villagers of Gaindi Khata near here complained that their Aadhaar cards carried the same date of birth.

Tags:
Unauthorised Aadhaar enrolmentAadhaar enrolmentDeepak RawatHaridwar DMGaindi Khata aadhaarAadhaar cards
Next
Story

Mobile Payment Forum plans to come out with user-friendly features

Trending