You can look out for these six mutual funds in December 2017

New Delhi: Investing in mutual fund portfolios often proves to be fruitful to conservative investors. Nevertheless to find the perfect SIP yielding portfolio could involve a number of risk calculating tasks.

Individuals will have to shortlist long-term performance record holding companies and then cherry-pick the ones that comply with the individual’s risk profile and investment objectives.

Mutual funds are an investment programme made up of a pool of moneys collected from many investors for the purpose of investing in securities such as stocks, bonds, money market instruments and other assets.

Generally investors hire mutual fund managers to track investments made into this ‘investment vehicle’.

In an attempt to make life easy for the average investor, the report compiled portfolios based on individual risk profiles in three baskets - between Rs 2,000-5,000, between Rs 5,000-10,000 and above Rs 10,000.

Click here to read the full story