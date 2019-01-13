हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Major Shashi Dharan V Nair

Mortal remains of Major Shashi Dharan V Nair, who lost his life in IED blast in Nowshera, brought home

PUNE: The mortal remains of Major Shashi Dharan V Nair, who lost his life in an IED blast in Nowshera, were brought to his home in Pune's Khadagwasla on Sunday where his last rites will be conducted.

Nair had attained martyrdom after being seriously injured in an IED blast in Nowshera along the Line of Control (LoC) on January 11.

The Army officer’s mortal remains were transported in a service aircraft from Jammu to Pune on Saturday.

Major Nair was earlier given a tearful adieu by the Army, which hailed the valiant officer for making the supreme sacrifice for the nation.

The IED, which killed Major Nair, was planted by the Border Action Team of the Pakistan Army with the help of terrorists along the LoC.

At Rajouri, General Officer Commanding, Ace of Space Division, Major General H Dharmarajan paid homage to the officer. At Technical Airport, Jammu, Inspector General of Police, Jammu, MK Sinha; Station Commander, Jammu; Chief Security Officer, 16 Corps; Station Commander, Air Force Station, Jammu, and others paid tributes to the Army officer.

Major Nair hailed from Khadagwasla, Pune and is survived by his wife Trupti Shashidharan Nair. 

Born on July 30, 1985, Major Nair had joined the Army 11 years ago.

The last rites of Major Nair will be conducted today.   

Meanwhile, another soldier - Rifleman Jivan Gurung - was killed in an IED attack along the LoC in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri. He was from Lamahatta village, Darjeeling, West Bengal.

He is survived by his mother Poonam Gurung. 

