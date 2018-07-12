हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Dada JP Vaswani

Spiritual leader Dada Vaswani passed away at the age of 99 in Pune on Thursday.

Spiritual guru Dada JP Vaswani - an acclaimed humanitarian, philosopher, educator, writer - dies in Pune

PUNE: Spiritual leader Dada JP Vaswani passed away at the age of 99 in Pune on Thursday.

Born on August 2, 1918, at Hyderabad-Sind in a pious Sindhi family, Dada JP Vaswani was a universally acclaimed humanitarian, philosopher, educator, writer, powerful orator, messiah of non-violence, and non-sectarian spiritual leader.

He had actively worked in the field of promotion of vegetarianism and animal rights.

Dada Vaswani's birthday – August 2 - is celebrated as a Global Forgiveness Day. PM Narendra Modi had praised Dada Vaswani on his 99th birthday last year.

Dada Vaswani was the spiritual head of the Sadhu Vaswani Mission founded by his guru, Sadhu TL Vaswani.

The Mission is a non-profit organisation headquartered in Pune.

Vaswani had authored more than 150 self-help books. Regarded as a great inspirational writer, Dada Vasvani was also a recipient of the U Thant Peace Award in April 1998 for his dedicated service to the cause of world peace.  

Dada JP VaswaniSadhu Vaswani missionPunespiritual guru JP Vasvani

