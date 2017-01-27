2017 Assembly Polls: PM Modi, Kejriwal, Rahul to hit campaign trail ​in Punjab today

New Delhi: With just a week remaining before Punjab goes to poll on February, 4 all major parties are pulling out their big guns for wooing the voters in the SAD-BJP ruled state.

According to reports, PM Narendra Modi, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal will campaign in Punjab on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will campaign in Jalandhar where he will address a rally at 1 pm in support of the Akali-BJP candidates.

He will address another rally in Ludhiana on January 29. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal’s roadshow will be held in Patiala at 12 noon.

Besides, Union Ministers Arun Jaitley, Ramlal, Narendra Tomar and Avinash Rai Khanna will campaign for the BJP candidates.

The BJP`s Punjab manifesto focuses on implantation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

The manifesto focuses on physical infrastructure, poverty elimination, education and health care.

The BJP`s manifesto for Punjab includes free education till PhD for girls belonging to economically weaker sections and job for every family.

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi and Captain Amarinder Singh will also address a rally in Amritsar and Majitha today.

Punjab will vote on February 4 and the counting will take place on March 11.

With ANI inputs