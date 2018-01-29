DSP shoots himself in Faridkot with service revolver during students' protest

Faridkot: A 50-year-old DSP in Punjab on Monday allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service revolver during a students' protest, with police claiming that he took the extreme step as he was "hurt" over the agitators questioning his integrity.

The bullet, which pierced through Baljinder Singh Sandhu's head, hit his gunman in the eye, injuring him critically, Faridkot SSP Nanak Singh said.

The incident occurred when a group of students were staging a 'dharna' at a college campus, protesting against the alleged thrashing of a couple of students a few days back and "police strictness" in the area.

They were also demanding action against the SHO.

When the DSP reached at the spot to pacify the protesters, some of them questioned the "integrity" of the officer, alleging that he was "favouring" the other group of students who were not in favour of the protest, the SSP said.

"A group of protesting students questioned the integrity of the DSP. He took it upon himself and pointed his weapon towards his head and fired a shot," he said.

A purported video clip of the entire incident has also gone viral.

Sandhu was rushed to Guru Gobind Singh Medical Hospital in Faridkot where he was declared brought dead. The SSP said a case of suicide was registered.

The DSP, who belonged to Patiala, is survived by his wife and 21-year-old son.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh termed the incident as unfortunate and assured that a thorough probe will be carried out.