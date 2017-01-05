Golden Temple celebrates 350th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh - Watch spectacular fireworks

Amritsar: The Golden Temple in Amritsar was spectacularly illuminated on Thursday to celebrate 350th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh.

He was born in 1666 and was the 10th Sikh Guru. Gobind Singh was formally installed as the leader of the Sikhs at age nine. His four sons died during his lifetime in Mughal-Sikh wars.

Among his notable contributions to Sikhism are founding the Sikh warrior community called Khalsa and introducing the Five Ks, the five articles of faith that Khalsa Sikhs wear at all times.

Watch the amazing fireworks below: