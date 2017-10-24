Now pay taxes for pets and animals in Punjab

CHANDIGARH: A notification issued by the state government states that there'll be different taxes for various domestic animals.

For dogs, cats, pigs, sheep and deer, the government has set a tax of Rs 250 annually

However, the tax for bigger animals are higher. For animals like buffalo, bull, camel, horse, cow, and elephant, the charges are Rs 500 per year.

The government will also issue a “branding code” or unique identification mark or number to each animal. A code branding or microchip will be installed in the animal, said the Punjab government in its notice.