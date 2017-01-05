Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal to contest from Lambi constituency

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister and Akali Dal leader Parkash Singh Badal will contest the Assembly elections from the state's Lambi constituency, a media report said on Thursday.

Badal will contest the polls from Lambi constituency while his son Sukhbir Singh Badal will stand for the Jalalabad Assembly seat, ANI reported.

The Aam Admi Party (AAP) has fielded Jarnail Singh against Parkash Badal in the polls. Jarnail Singh currently represents Delhi's Rajouri Garden constituency.

Prakash Singh Badal arrived in Patna on Wednesday to participate in the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Sikh spiritual leader Shri Guru Gobind Singh.

Badal exuded confidence in his party's win in the state elections.

Badal's ruling Akali Dal party is part of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the center.

"There is no competition to us in Punjab where our coalition (Akali + BJP) will win more than three-fourth seats in the Assembly elections," Patna Daily quoted Badal as saying.

Punjab Legislative Assembly has 117 seats.