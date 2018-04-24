Asaram rape case: A timeline

Jodhpur: Security was stepped up on Tuesday in Jodhpur ahead of Wednesday's trial court verdict in the alleged rape of a teenager by self-styled 'godman' Asaram.

Following is the timeline of the case:

- Asaram is accused of raping a teenage girl from Shahajahanpur in Uttar Pradesh, who was studying at his ashram at Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh.

- He has denied the rape charges.

- The victim has alleged that Asaram called her to his ashram in Manai area near Jodhpur and raped her on the night of August 15, 2013.

- Asaram was arrested in Indore and brought to Jodhpur on September 1, 2013.

- He is in judicial custody since September 2, 2013.

- The chargesheet against Asaram and four other co-accused Shiva, Shilpi, Sharad and Prakash were filed by the police on November 6, 2013, under various sections of the POSCO Act, Juvenile Justice Act and IPC.

- Final arguments in the Asaram case had been completed by the special court for SC/ST cases on April 7, 2018.

- The court had kept the order reserved for April 25.

- Asaram is also facing a rape case in Surat in Gujarat in which the Supreme Court in April 2018 gave five weeks time to the prosecution to complete the trial.

- Asaram unsuccessfully moved 12 bail applications, of which six were rejected by the trial court, three by the Rajasthan High Court and three by the apex court.