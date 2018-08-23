हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rajasthan

Bus carrying school student submerge on flooded road in Rajasthan — Watch

Rajasthan has been receiving heavy rainfall since Monday. 

Bus carrying school student submerge on flooded road in Rajasthan — Watch
Image Courtesy: ANI grab

New Delhi: Moderate to heavy rains lashed several parts of Rajasthan for the past three days leading to severe waterlogging at several areas in the state. Districts like Jaipur, Sikar Jhunjhunu, Dausa among others have received heavy rainfall with low-lying areas getting badly waterlogged. 

In Dausa, rains lashed for more than 24 hours that led to heavy water logging on the street. 

News agency ANI shared a video in which a school bus carrying students is seen getting stuck in a waterlogged underpass in Dausa. The students are seen climbing on the top of the bus to save themselves. In the meantime, several locals are seen coming foward to help rescue the trapped students from the waterlogged underpass. 

Watch the shocking footage here:

Rajasthan has been receiving heavy rainfall since Monday. The downpour has led to water entering buildings and houses in several villages in the state.

