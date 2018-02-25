India's first non-suburban railway station in Rajasthan to be fully operated by women

JAIPUR: Gandhinagar Railway Station is emerging as the state's first railway station to be operated by women staff. "This is a new experience for us, we will make most of it and prove our efficiency," said members of the staff.

As many as 40 women have been tasked with the responsibility of operating and managing the railway station. The Gandhinagar railway station is situated on the Jaipur-Delhi rail route. Over 50 trains pass through this station on a regular basis. The station has a daily footfall of more than 7,000 passengers.

"This is a good step for Rajasthan. It would have been even better had this been started earlier. We are working in shifts. Booking and ticket cancellation continue even at night and being handled by women," said Santosh Saini, a railway staff member.

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal took to Twitter and said, "Gandhi Nagar Railway Station in Jaipur, Rajasthan becomes India's first non-suburban station fully operated 24x7 by women staff, which includes station operations and Railway Protection Force. Railways is leading by an example to empower women and bring positive change in the society."

In a tweet, the Ministry of Railways informed that the station staffs Government Railway Police (GRP) and women traffic police officials.

CCTV cameras have been installed and sanitary napkin vending machines have been set up for the convenience of the women at the all-women railway station.