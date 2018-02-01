Rajasthan by-election results Live: Congress wins Mandalgarh, Alwar and Ajmer seats

1 February 2018, 18:21 PM Our efforts shall continue and we will keep the welfare of the people of #Rajasthan at the forefront, as Democracy is ultimately for and of the people. I congratulate the winning candidates and welcome them to this celebration of Democracy.#JaiJaiRajasthan — Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) February 1, 2018

1 February 2018, 17:44 PM We have worked tirelessly over the years, with the people of #Rajasthan as our centre of attention and shall work harder, with renewed fervour and dedication, taking our beautiful State to new heights. #JaiJaiRajasthan — Vasundhara Raje

1 February 2018, 17:44 PM Well done Rajasthan Congress! Proud of each and every one of you. This is a rejection of the BJP by the people of Rajasthan.#RajasthanByPolls — Office of RG

1 February 2018, 14:35 PM Rajasthan Bypoll: In Ajmer, Congress candidate Raghu Sharma leads by 90,000 votes against BJP's Ramswaroop Lamba

1 February 2018, 13:50 PM Uluberia bypoll: Trinamool Congress leading by 208180 votes

1 February 2018, 13:24 PM Rajasthan bypoll: Congress's Vivek Dhakad wins Mandalgarh assembly seat by 12976 votes

1 February 2018, 12:27 PM Congress leads by 46471 votes against BJP in Ajmer; in Mandalgarh, it is ahead by 3282 votes

1 February 2018, 12:25 PM Rajasthan bypoll: Celebrations held outside Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee office. PCC President Sachin Pilot likely to address press conference at 12:30 pm

1 February 2018, 12:20 PM Rajasthan bypoll trends: Alwar: Congress leading by 48,288 votes. A total of 6173 voters have chosen the NOTA option Ajmer: Congress leading by 24,256 votes. Nota gets 2,187 votes Mandalgarh: Congress leading by 2,012 votes. Congress's Vivek Dhakad ahead with 45,011 whereas BJPs' Shakti Singh has got 42,999 votes

1 February 2018, 12:19 PM Congress candidate Raghu Sharma leading with 29,274 votes in Ajmer. In Ajmer North and Nasirabad, BJP's Ramswaroop Lamba is leading

1 February 2018, 11:45 AM Rajasthan Bypolls: Congress leading in Ajmer by 20800 votes, in Alwar Lok Sabha by 43728 votes and in Mandalgarh assembly by 116 votes

1 February 2018, 11:19 AM Congress' Vivek Bhakad leading in Mandalgarh seat

1 February 2018, 11:09 AM Not a single vote cast in favour of BJP at Dudu polling booth in Ajmer Lok Sabha seat

1 February 2018, 11:08 AM Alwar bypoll: Congress candidate Karan Singh leads with 39,826 votes, BJP's Jaswant Singh Yadav is on second position

1 February 2018, 10:54 AM Congress, which is leading in Alwar and Ajmer, also takes lead in Mandalgarh Assembly seat

1 February 2018, 10:47 AM As per Chief Election Officer Ashwani Bhagat, the bypoll results would be declared before noon

1 February 2018, 10:38 AM Initial trends from Rajasthan bypolls are a mandate against the government. I hope our leads will increase even more. Vasundhara ji and her government have been totally rejected by people: Congress' Sachin Pilot

1 February 2018, 10:27 AM Rajasthan bypoll: BJP candidate leading by over 5,000 votes in Mandalgarh after seventh round of vote count

1 February 2018, 10:23 AM Post our campaigning in Gujarat we have seen a positive effect across the country and we are witnessing the same in Rajasthan: AICC general secretary Ashok Gehlot

1 February 2018, 10:23 AM In Ajmer, Congress candidate Raghu Sharma is leading in all the assembly segments over his BJP rival Ramswaroop Lamba

1 February 2018, 09:50 AM Congress leading with 30,595 votes in Alwar and with 7,585 votes in Ajmer

1 February 2018, 09:50 AM Round 4 over in Mandalgarh's Bhilwara: BJP: 15419

Congress: 8296

Independent Gopal Malviya: 6935

NOTA: 933

1 February 2018, 09:47 AM Mandalgarh assembly seat by-poll trends: BJP leading with 3072 votes

1 February 2018, 09:38 AM Congress now leading with 30,595 votes in Alwar and 7, 585 votes in Ajmer

1 February 2018, 09:33 AM Noapara bypoll: In the first round of Noapara Assembly election counting, Trinamool gets 7329 votes, Left front candidate Gargi Chatterjee gets 2290 votes and BJP gets 2286 votes. Congress candidate Goutam Bose gets 1503 votes. At least 234 voters choose NOTA option

1 February 2018, 09:32 AM BJP ahead in second round in Mandalgarh: BJP: 7241

Congress: 2850

Independent Gopal Malviya: 4169

NOTA: 470

1 February 2018, 09:31 AM Congress continues to lead in Alwar: In the third round, Congress gets 3096 votes, BJP gets 3013 in Alwar

1 February 2018, 09:30 AM Congress leading with 30,595 votes in Alwar, in Ajmer Lok Sabha seat, it is leading with 7585 votes

1 February 2018, 09:29 AM Rajasthan bypoll results: Congress leading in all seats in Ajmer except for Naseerabad where BJP is leading

1 February 2018, 09:23 AM Alwar bypoll: Congress leading with 9225 votes

1 February 2018, 09:22 AM BJP leading with small margin of 699 votes in Mandalgarh assembly seat

1 February 2018, 09:21 AM Alwar bypoll: BJP leading in Tijara seat, gets 4088 votes while Congress gets 1376 votes

1 February 2018, 09:21 AM Congress ahead in second round in Alwar, gets 3285 votes while BJP gets 2968 votes

1 February 2018, 09:11 AM Congress leading with 6000 votes in Ajmer

1 February 2018, 08:50 AM In early trends, Congress is also leading from Mandalgarh Assembly seat

1 February 2018, 08:46 AM Congress leads in Alwar, Ajmer Lok Sabha seats

1 February 2018, 08:22 AM Rajasthan: #Visuals from outside vote counting center in Ajmer.

1 February 2018, 07:42 AM For the first time, EVMs with photos of candidates were provided to avoid confusion among voters regarding candidates with similar names

1 February 2018, 07:41 AM A technical error in an electronic voting machine in Kekadi village was reported, due to which voting was stopped for some time. In Keladi's Manda, villagers boycotted polling to protest inadequate water supply. They also rued that their village roads were in bad condition.

1 February 2018, 07:40 AM At least 12,000 securitymen were deputed by Election Commission in all the three constituencies to ensure free and peaceful elections

1 February 2018, 07:39 AM A total of 23 candidates are in fray in Ajmer, 11 in Alwar and 8 in Mandalgarh

1 February 2018, 07:39 AM In 2014 elections, Ajmer had registered 68.65 per cent voting, Alwar 65.50 per cent, while Mandalgarh had witnessed 82 per cent voting in 2013 Assembly elections

1 February 2018, 07:39 AM As per Chief Election Officer Ashwini Bhagat, Ajmer registered 65.20% voting, Alwar had 61.86% and Mandalgarh saw 78.78% polling

1 February 2018, 07:33 AM Counting of votes of Alwar, Ajmer Lok Sabha seats to be done in respective constituencies, whereas it will take place in Bhilwara for the Mandalgarh Assembly seat

1 February 2018, 07:23 AM Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot claimed that Congress would win the bypolls for the Lok Sabha seats of Alwar and Ajmer, and the Assembly seat of Mandalgarh.

1 February 2018, 07:23 AM In Mandalgarh, BJP's Shakti Singh Hada and Congress's Vivek Dhakad are contesting the bypolls.