हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ajmer

Major accident in Rajasthan's Ajmer; 12 killed, 21 injured as bus collides with truck

As per initial reports, the condition of the injured is said to be very critical and therefore, the number of deaths is expected to increase. 

Major accident in Rajasthan&#039;s Ajmer; 12 killed, 21 injured as bus collides with truck
Photo courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: At least 12 people were killed and several were injured after a bus and a truck collided into each other in Rajasthan's Ajmer on Sunday. 

All the injured persons have been rushed to the JLN hospital. As per initial reports, the condition of the injured is said to be very critical and therefore, the number of deaths is expected to increase. 

An ANI report stated that a collision took place between the roadways bus carrying passengers and a dumper truck carrying construction materials in Tabiji village in Ajmer. It is said that the collision was so intense that one part of the bus suffered huge damaged.

The locals alerted the nearest control room following which a team of police reached the spot and made arrangements to send the injured to the nearby hospital. They also demanded to launch a probe into the mishap besides appealing the authorities to ensure that such accidents are averted in the future. All the injured have been given initial medical treatment. 

Further details awaited.

Tags:
AjmerAjmer accidentroadways bus accident AjmerAjmer bus accidentAjmer bus accident deathRajasthanJLN hospital ajmer

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close