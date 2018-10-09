Modiji took out Rs 45,000 crore from poor and gave it to Anil Ambani: Rahul Gandhi

NEW DELHI: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday made yet another attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and blamed his government's 'anti-poor and anti-farmer policies' for aggravating the miseries of the common man.

Rahul, who is in Rajasthan on a two-day visit, said, ''Modi ji took out Rs 45,000 crore from pockets of farmers and poor and gave it to Anil Ambani. I asked him in Parliament why did he give the contract to him? I looked him in the eye but he looked here and there. The nation saw that he couldn't look youth of India in the eye.''

Modi ji took out Rs 45,000 Cr from pockets of farmers&poor & gave to Anil Ambani. I asked him in Parliament why did he give the contract to him? I looked him in the eye but he looked here&there. Nation saw that he couldn't look youth of India in the eye: Rahul Gandhi in Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/kt7051Plxw — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2018

Rahul Gandhi, who is campaigning for his party in the poll-bound state, has made a vociferous attack on the NDA government over the deal to buy 36 Rafale fighter jets from France, which his party has tagged as ''the biggest defence scam'' of the country.

Rahul Gandhi's part has been demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Rafale deal and asked the Modi government to disclose the actual price of the deal.

The Congress chief, who is at loggerheads with the BJP over the recent attack on migrant workers in Gujarat, has attributed growing frustration among unemployed youths as one of the reasons behind the incident.

Attributing the violent attacks on migrant workers in Gujarat to frustration among unemployed youth, Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the migrant workforce is "critical" for economic growth and must be curbed immediately.

"Across Gujarat, poor economic policies, demonetisation and poorly executed GST (Goods and Services Tax) have devastated industry resulting in the shutting down of factories and industrial units, leading to massive unemployment," Rahul said in a Facebook post.

He said that amongst the "youth" there was "growing frustration and anger" with the government`s inability to create jobs.

"This anger and frustration is being manifested in violent attacks on migrants, across the state of Gujarat," he added.

"The migrant workforce is critical to our economic growth. Attacks on them create an environment of fear and insecurity that is not good for business and our economy."

Gandhi urged the state government to act "decisively", "and do all it can to restore peace and ensure the safety of every Indian".

Congress president Rahul Gandhi gas arrived in poll-bound Rajasthan where he will hold a roadshow and address a rally on Wednesday.

The Congress president will visit Dholpur - Vasundhara Raje's home turf - on Tuesday during his two-day tour to Rajasthan.

The Gandhi scion will attend his first meeting in Mania and then in Badi, Basedi, Bayana and Vair, according to state Congress chief Sachin Pilot.

He will also visit Bharatpur and Dausa districts later in the day.

Rahul Gandhi will address a 'Sankalp Rally' in Rajasthan's Bikaner city on Wednesday.

The Congress chief will rest in Mahua and will take part in two different events in Jaipur on Wednesday.

The assembly polls in Rajasthan are due later this year.

(With Agency inputs)