Rajasthan assembly elections 2018

Rajasthan Assembly elections 2018: Ashok Gehlot files nomination from Sardarpura seat

Gehlot has been pitted against BJP's Shambhu Singh Khetasar.

Jodhpur: Congress veteran and former chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday filed his nomination for the ensuing Rajasthan Assembly elections from Sardarpura seat.

Gehlot will be contesting from Sardarpura assembly constituency in Jodhpur district for the fifth time. 

Bharatiya Janata Party has pitted Shambhu Singh Khetasar against Gehlot.

Of the 11 elections held in Sardarpura seat created in 1967, the Congress has won seven times.

Gehlot was elected to the assembly from Sardarpura for the first time in a by-election in 1999.

The assembly elections in Rajasthan will take place in a single phase for all 200 seats on December 7. 

The counting of votes will take place on December 11. 

