Rajasthan by-election results 2018 Live: Big jolt to Raje govt, Congress wins Madalgarh, soars ahead in Ajmer, Alwar

JAIPUR: In a big jolt to Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government, Congress candidate Vivek Dhakar won Mandalgarh Assembly seat on Thursday. The party has also established a massive lead in Ajmer and Alwar Lok Sabha seats.

In Ajmer, Congress candidate Raghu Sharma is leading with ahead of BJP's Ramswaroop Lamba with a margin of 83,096 votes. In Alwar, Congress leader Dr. Karan Singh Yadav is leading with a margin of 1,51,663 votes.

Initial trends put early lead Congress in an early lead. However, the situation changes by 9:30 am with BJP soaring in Alwar and Mandalgarh. After a while, Congress established a lead in all the seats.

The voting for the seats was held on Monday, January 29, 2018. A total of 42 candidates in fray for three seats in Rajasthan. The by-elections on all the three Rajasthan seats were necessitated after the sudden death of BJP MPs Sanwarlal Jat from Ajmer, Mahant Chand Nath Yogi from Alwar, and MLA Kirti Kumari from Mandalgarh.

Ajmer registered 65.20 per cent voting, Alwar had 61.86 and Mandalgarh saw 78.78 per cent polling, said a senior election officer.