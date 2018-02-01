Rajasthan Byelections: Congress candidate Vivek Dhakad wins Mandalgarh assembly seat by 12976 votes

JAIPUR: In a big jolt to the Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government, Congress candidate Vivek Dhakad on Thursday won the Mandalgarh Assembly seat by 12976 votes. While counting is still underway, Congress has also taken a massive lead in Ajmer and Alwar Lok Sabha seats.

In Ajmer, Congress candidate Raghu Sharma is leading ahead of BJP's Ramswaroop Lamba with 55596 votes. In Alwar, Congress leader Dr. Karan Singh Yadav is leading with more than 1 lakh votes.

Initial trends put early lead BJP in an early lead in Mandalgarh seat. However, the situation soon changed with Congress establishing a lead.

The voting for the seats was held on Monday, January 29, 2018. A total of 42 candidates in fray for three seats in Rajasthan. The by-elections on all the three Rajasthan seats were necessitated after the sudden death of BJP MPs Sanwarlal Jat from Ajmer, Mahant Chand Nath Yogi from Alwar, and MLA Kirti Kumari from Mandalgarh.