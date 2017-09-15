close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Connaught Place ranked 10th most expensive office market worldwide

Connaught Place has an average prime rent of around USD 110.85 per square feet.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Friday, September 15, 2017 - 10:40
Connaught Place ranked 10th most expensive office market worldwide

New York: New Delhi`s Connaught Place has been ranked as the tenth most expensive office market in the world, as revealed by the CBRE South Asia`s Global Prime Office Rents survey.

Hailed as the `financial and corporate hub` of the national capital, the Connaught Place secured the tenth spot, with an average prime rent of around USD 110.85 per square feet, as reported by The Real Deal.

Popularly known as `CP`, the area is known for its elite `Victorian` architecture, sprawling infrastructure even as it houses the headquarters of several noted Indian firms.

Additionally, it boasts of an all-round connectivity, in lieu of its prime location.

Meanwhile, the survey witnesses the dominance of the Asian office markets, with two of Hong Kong`s markets featuring in the top three in the list, with `Big Apple` New York inching closer to establishing itself on top.

Hong Kong`s Central Market boasts off a whopping average prime rent of USD 269.26 per square feet, while Beijing`s Finance Street ranks second with an average prime rent of USD 174.07 per square feet, and Hong Kong`s West Kowloon ranks third with an average prime rent of USD 163.57 per square feet.

New York`s Midtown Manhattan features on the fourth spot with an average prime rent of USD 153.5 per square feet, while Midtown South ranks ninth with an average prime rent of USD 113.53 per square feet, only marginally ahead of the national capital`s corporate hub.

"New York`s Midtown South recorded double-digit, year-over-year growth, and Downtown Manhattan and Seattle (Downtown) also placed among the 10 markets with the fastest growing prime office rents," the report noted.

TAGS

Delhi office spaceConnaught PlaceIndia most expensive office locationCP property ratesCBRECBRE real estate list

From Zee News

1969 Ferrari GTB/4 Daytona, found inside barn, auctioned for 2.17 million
Automobiles

1969 Ferrari GTB/4 Daytona, found inside barn, auctioned fo...

North Korea missile launch weighs on Asia markets, gold inches up
International Business

North Korea missile launch weighs on Asia markets, gold inc...

International Business

Alphabet talks with Lyft about possible investment

Onion prices fall 35% to Rs 900 per quintal after I-T raids on Nashik traders
Economy

Onion prices fall 35% to Rs 900 per quintal after I-T raids...

Sensex down 68 points in opening trade on weak Asian cues
Markets

Sensex down 68 points in opening trade on weak Asian cues

Petrol, diesel price on 15th September 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Personal Finance

Petrol, diesel price on 15th September 2017: Check out the...

Companies

SBI Life Insurance IPO to hit capital market on September 2...

Companies

Airtel misrepresenting facts to create policy bias: Jio

ICICI Lombard mops up Rs 1,625 crore from anchor investors
Companies

ICICI Lombard mops up Rs 1,625 crore from anchor investors

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video