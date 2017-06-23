close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Government announces names of 30 more smart cities; Thiruvanathapuram tops list

30 cities announced today proposed a total investment of Rs 57,393 crore under respective smart city plans.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, June 23, 2017 - 11:40
Government announces names of 30 more smart cities; Thiruvanathapuram tops list

New Delhi: The government on Friday announced names of 30 more cites to be developed as smart cities taking the total cities picked up so far to 90 under Smart City Mission launched on June 25, 2015.

Thiruvananthapuram has topped the list of new smart city list. Names of smart cities announced today are: Trivendrum, Naya Raipur, Rajkot, Amaravati, Patna, Karimnagar, Muzaffarpur, Puducherry, Gandhinagar, Srinagar, Sagar, Karnal, Satna, Bengaluru, Shimla, Dehradun, Tiruppur, Pimpri chinchwad, Bilaspur, Pasighat, Jammu, Dahod, Tirunelveli, Thootukkudi, Tiruchirapalli, Jhansi, Aizawl, Allahabad, Aligarh, Gangtok

Announcing the new batch of smart cities at a National Workshop on Urban Transformation in the national capital, Minister of Urban Development and Housing & Urban Poverty Alleviation M.Venkaiah Naidu said that 45 cities contested for 40 available smart city slots but only 30 were selected.

30 cities announced today proposed a total investment of Rs 57,393 crore under respective smart city plans.

This includes Rs 46,879 crore for ensuring core infrastructure in the areas identified by citizens for area based development and Rs 10,514 crore for technology based solutions for improving governance, service delivery and utilization of infrastructure.

With this the total investment approved under the smart city plans of 90 cities has gone up to Rs1,91,155 crore.

Naidu siad that 20 cities will be contesting for the remaining 10 slots under smart city mission. These are; Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh), Biharsharif (Bihar), Diu (Daman & Diu), Silvassa (Dadra and Nager Haveli), Kavaratti (Lakshadweep), Navimumbai, Greater Mumbai and Amaravati (Maharashtra), Imphal (Manipur), Shillong (Meghalaya), Dindigul and Erode(Tamil Nadu), Bidhannagar, Durgapur and Haldia (West Bengal), Meerut,Rai  Bareilly, Ghaziabad, Sharanpur and Rampur (UP).

 

TAGS

Smart CitySmart City missionsmart citiesSmart City listVenkaiah Naidusmart city indialist of new smart citiesnew list of smart cities

From Zee News

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

Trump Admin offers tremendous opportunities: Vishal Sikka
Companies

Trump Admin offers tremendous opportunities: Vishal Sikka

Names of 30 more smart cities announced – Check out the complete list
Real Estate

Names of 30 more smart cities announced – Check out the com...

Google to push for law enforcement to have more access to overseas data
International Business

Google to push for law enforcement to have more access to o...

Sensex falls on profit-taking; financial stocks down
Markets

Sensex falls on profit-taking; financial stocks down

Petrol, diesel price for 23 June 2017: Check out the rates here
Economy

Petrol, diesel price for 23 June 2017: Check out the rates...

Tatas better candidate if Air India is privatised: Sunil Mittal
Companies

Tatas better candidate if Air India is privatised: Sunil Mi...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video