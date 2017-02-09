‘Baahubali’ filmmaker SS Rajamouli to rope in Aamir Khan, Mohanlal and Rajinikanth for ‘Mahabharata’?

Mumbai: Blockbuster filmmaker SS Rajamouli, who is presently busy with the second part of his magnum opus – ‘Baahubali: The Conclusion’ – is quite keen on recreating Indian epic Mahabharata on celluloid, reports suggest. And for this mega project, he may rope in biggies like Aamir Khan, Rajinikanth and Mohanlal.

According to a report in Bollywoodlife.com, ‘Mahabharata’ could be presented as a trilogy and made with a budget of Rs 400 crores! SS Rajamouli is keen on having superstars not just from Bollywood but also from regional cinema on board.

Mahabharata has a number of iconic characters and if a trilogy is ever produced, it will be interesting to see who portrays what role. If the reports are anything to go by, then Aamir, who is a fan of Rajamouli’s work, is keen to play Krishna or Karna.

However, Rajamouli hasn’t yet spoken about his next venture. No official announcement about Mahabharata has been made. So until the producers make it official, we can look forward to ‘Baahubali 2’ – after all, we need to know why Kattappa killed Baahubali!