‘Baahubali: The Conclusion’ celebrates 50 days! WATCH brand new teaser

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, June 16, 2017 - 11:33
Mumbai: SS Rajamouli’s two-part visual effects extravaganza – Baahubali - starring Prabhas and Rana Daggubati – has become a phenomenon of sorts. The second half of the magnum opus, that unravels the mystery behind Baahubali’s death at the hands of Kattappa, is the first Indian film to cross the Rs 1500 crore milestone. And now, the film has successfully completed 50 days of screening!

On this occasion, the makers have unveiled a brand new teaser video that has iconic moments from ‘Baahubali: The Conclusion’ collated together.

Check out the mesmerising video here:

Produced by Shobu Yarlagadda, ‘Baahubali: The Conclusion’ that released on April 28, was originally made in Telugu and dubbed in Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages.

The magnum opus also stars Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty and Nasser in pivotal roles.

TAGS

PrabhasBaahubali 2Baahubali: The ConclusionBaahubali: The BeginningBaahubali

