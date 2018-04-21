'Bharat Ane Nenu' star Mahesh Babu thanks fans in four different languages

New Delhi: Superstar Mahesh Babu, who latest flick 'Bharat Ane Nenu' has impressed audience and critics alike, was left overwhelmed the response he got from all his fans. People thronged to the theatres to watch first-day first show of Bharat Ane Neu.

Mahesh Babu took to Twitter to thank all his fans in a unique manner, "Feeling overwhelmed seeing the love of fans from all across the world

ధన్యవాదాలు , நன்றி, Thank You, धन्यवाद

#MaheshBabu1stDay1stShow

ధన్యవాదాలు , நன்றி, Thank You, धन्यवाद #MaheshBabu1stDay1stShow — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) April 20, 2018

He thanked his fans in four different languages.

Moments after the release of Bharat Ane Nenu, fans united to trend #MaheshBabu1stDay1stShow on Twitter. The power of the Superstar's pan India audience base was witnessed with a strong India trend on the networking platform. Social media was flooded with fans exhibiting their loyalty and commitment towards Mahesh Babu's films

Bollywood actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar has also lent his voice to the film. He made his Telugu debut by singing a song for Mahesh Babu in his upcoming film. Titled 'I Don't Know', the song is a foot-tapping number which is bound to become an anthem of sorts for sure.

The film also marks the Telugu debut of Bollywood actress Kiara and she plays Mahesh’s ladylove in the film

Keepin in mind the global fandom of the Superstar, the makers are planning to release 'Bharat Ane Nenu' forty-five countries.

Mahesh Babu plays Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh in the political drama.The film highlights the journey of a young graduate taking on the state to fight for the rights of his people. The film was released on the big screen on April 20, 2018.