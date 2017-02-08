Blessed to be part of 'Om Namo Venkatesaya': Akkineni Nagarjuna
Chennai: Actor Akkineni Nagarjuna on Wednesday said he is blessed to be part of Raghavendra Rao-directed Telugu devotional drama "Om Namo Venkatesaya", which releases in cinemas on Friday.
"'Om Namo Venkatesaya' will weave magic in your hearts. I am blessed to be part of it. Thank you Raghavendra Rao, Keeravani and Mahesh Reddy," Nagarjuna wrote on his Twitter page.
In the film, he plays Baba Hathiram, an 18th century ardent devotee of Lord Venkateswara.
It's the fourth time -- after "Annamayya", "Sri Ramadasu" and "Shirdi Sai" -- that Raghavendra Rao has teamed up with Nagarjuna for a devotional film.
The film introduces Saurabh Raaj Jain to Telugu filmdom. He plays Lord Venkateswara in the film.
Also starring Anushka Shetty, Pragya Jaiswal, Jagapathi Babu and Vimala Raman, the film has music by M.M. Keeravani.
