Bucket List Day 3 Box Office collections: Madhuri Dixit's act rakes in over Rs 3 cr

New Delhi: Renowned actress Madhuri Dixit Nene forayed into Marathi cinema with 'Bucket List', her latest outing. The film has been helmed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar and is a slice-of-life venture focussing on a middle-class family life.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the Box Office collections of 'Bucket List'. He wrote: "#BucketList [Marathi] has fared well, despite #IPL affecting biz [on Fri and Sun evening]… Fri 96 lakhs, Sat 1.30 cr, Sun 1.40 cr. Total: ₹ 3.66 cr [409 screens]. India biz."

It presents the fresh tale of how a woman named Madhura Sane after fulfilling her duties at home now wants to live her own life. The film shows how a woman who spent all her life living for her family now wants to pursue her own dreams. It released on May 25, 2018, and has managed to click with the audience.

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions backed 'Bucket List'.

The movie also starred Sumeet Raghavan in the lead role opposite Madhuri Dixit Nene. Besides, actor Ranbir Kapoor featured in a special appearance.