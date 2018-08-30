हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Imaikkaa Nodigal hits cinema halls, excited Anurag Kashyap shares poster

'Imaikkaa Nodigal' is written and directed by R Ajay Gnanamuthu.

Pic Courtesy: Movie Poster

New Delhi: Tamil thriller drama 'Imaikkaa Nodigal' has hit the screens today and filmmaker turned actor Anurag Kashyap shared the poster of the film. He took to his social media handle and posted about the movie release.

Anurag wrote: “Meanwhile my Tamil film as an actor comes out today in cinemas #imaikanodigal all the best @aj_gnanamuthu and team.”

'Imaikkaa Nodigal' is written and directed by R Ajay Gnanamuthu. It has an ensemble star cast featuring Nayanthara, Atharvaa, Raashi Khanna and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. The film is produced by C J Jayakumar of Cameo Films India.

This movie marks the debut of actress Raashi Khanna in Tamil cinema. She has previously worked in Telugu and Malayalam movies. In 'Imaikkaa Nodigal' Raashi shared the screen space with famous filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.

The actress has some plum deals in her kitty such as Shaithan Ki Bachcha with Siddharth, Adangamaru with Jayam Ravi and the Temper remake with Vishal.

So, are you excited to watch 'Imaikkaa Nodigal' at the theatres?

 

 

