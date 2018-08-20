हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma produces Punjabi film 'Son of Manjeet Singh' - Watch teaser

Kapil's banner K9 Films will be presenting the film along with Seven Colors Motion Picture and Gurpreet Ghuggi.

Pic courtesy: @KapilSharmaK9

Mumbai: Kapil Sharma may have taken a break from television, but he is definitely busy with something special. The star comedian took to Twitter on Saturday to share a teaser video of his Punjabi film  Son of Manjeet Singh. 

Kapil shared a video that proves that he has produced the film.

He wrote: "The heart touching story of Manjeet Singh n his son. Punjabi film “Son of Manjeet Singh”. Releasing on 12th oct 2018. First, look coming soon. Need ur blessings  @SCMPicture @Saga_Hits @GurpreetGhuggi @SumeetSinghM @vikramgrover201 (sic)."

The film will star Ghuggi, BN Sharma, Karamjit Anmol, Japji Khaira, Damanpreet Singh, Tania, Malkit Rauni and Harby Sangha.

 The film will star Ghuggi, BN Sharma, Karamjit Anmol, Japji Khaira, Damanpreet Singh, Tania, Malkit Rauni and Harby Sangha.

The film slated to release on October 12, 2018, is produced by Kapil and Sumeet Singh and helmed by Vikram Grover.

Troubled star comedian Kapil, who made headlines for all wrong reasons in the recent past, is contemplating returning to TV with a brand new show, but it may take a month or two.

Kapil, who was already popular for his stand-up comedy, became a household name after he made a splash on television with a show titled Comedy Nights with Kapil. The show was one of the most popular programmes on Indian TV. Later, he returned to TV with a show named The Kapil Sharma Show. But things went awry of the comedian soon after. He stepped into film production with Firangi, which saw him essaying the role of a hero. The film which released on December 1, 2017, proved to be a dud at the Box Office. After about 3 months, Kapil made a comeback of sorts with TV show Family Time With Kapil Sharma. But the show failed to strike a chord with the audience. Now, latest reports suggest that he may bounce back with a bigger and a better show.

Kapil SharmaKapil Sharma punjabi filmKapil Sharma showsKapil Sharma controversiesKapil Sharma TV showsSon of Manjeet Singh

