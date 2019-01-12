Keerthy Suresh roped in for a female-centric film

After delivering a super hit film like Mahanati, actress Keerthy Suresh has signed an upcoming Telugu film. Once again, she will be seen in a female-centric film. To be directed by Narendra, the film will be produced by Mahesh Koneru under East Coast Productions. This film is going to be their third production.

The film was launched recently at an event attended by the actor, the director and technicians. The special guest for the event was actor Kalyan Ram and he clapped the first shot for the flick at the muhurat shoot.

The production house has shared the pictures on their social media account and are proud for making the film. Keerthy also took to her official Twitter handle and wrote, “Very happy to announce my next in Telugu with Producer @smkoneru and Director #narendranath. Can’t wait to announce the rest of the cast and crew @EastCoastPrdns (sic).”

Producer Mahesh S Koneru tweeted, “Happy and grateful for the opportunity to work with @Keerthyofficial for our next movie. She’ll be playing a very strong character in this movie (sic).”

The producer also announced that the film will be going on the floors in February and the major portion of the flick will be shot abroad. If everything goes well, this yet-to-be-titled project will be released by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, East Coast Productions is also busy making 118, the Kalyan Ram film which will have Shalini Pandey and Nivetha Thomas as the leading ladies. It will be releasing on March 1.