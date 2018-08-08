Mahesh Babu fans gear up for the superstar's birthday with a hashtag on Twitter

Mumbai: Mahesh Babu's fans have already started celebrating the superstar's birthday. Admirers of the actor took to Twitter to trend a hashtag #HBDSuperstarMAHESH one day ahead of his birthday. The hunk of an actor will turn 43 tomorrow.

Fans took to the microblogging site to express their love for him.

Here's taking a look at some of the tweets:

500K Tweets in just One Hour #HBDSuperstarMAHESH pic.twitter.com/0wCiCmqlwt — Naga Raju (@princemunna518) 8 August 2018

Next Stop 800K 700K tweets In 87Mins #HBDSuperstarMAHESH pic.twitter.com/UPNBI0vHKD — Mahesh USA Fan Club (@MaheshFC_USA) 8 August 2018

#HBDSuperStarMahesh advance happy birthday to superstar.. — Naveen (@nenu_naveen) 8 August 2018

His eyes sharper than knife

Brighter than light #HBDSuperstarMahesh pic.twitter.com/2S1GtrOO79 — Thalapathy Suresh (@ThalapathySure5) 8 August 2018

Popularly known as 'Prince', Mahesh Ghattamaneni is one of the finest actors of the Telugu cinema. He was born on 9th August 1975 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. He is married to former beauty queen Namrata Shirodkar and is blessed with a son named Gautham Krishna and a daughter named Sitara.

Mahesh has worked in a number of path-breaking films and has an ocean of fan following.

Some of his notable works include Raja Kumarudu in 1999, Nijam in 2003, Pokiri in 2006, Dookudu in 2011, Srimanthudu in 2015, Brahmotsavam in 2016, Spyder in 2017 and Bharat Ane Nenu in 2018.

He hails from a family of a film personality. He is the son of veteran Telugu actor Krishna. He began his acting career as a child artist. He is now one of the most bankable stars of Telugu cinema and owns a production company named G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

Here's sending advance birthday wishes to the most handsome Mahesh Babu.