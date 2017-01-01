Mariyappan Thangavelu biopic: Shah Rukh Khan shares FIRST LOOK of Dhanush starrer!

New Delhi: Thalaiva Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwarya Dhanush's upcoming biopic is based on the life of Indian Paralympic high jumper, who not only represented the country in the 2016 Summer Paralympic Games held in Rio De Janiero but also won gold.

MariyappanThangavelu's role will be played by South superstar Dhanush and the first look of the film has been released by superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

He tweeted:

Here's presenting the first look of the biopic on #MariyappanThangavelu, our very own national hero, all the best @ash_r_dhanush pic.twitter.com/oD1avhkC4K — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 31, 2016

MariyappanThangavelu participated in men's high jump T-42 category, winning gold in the finals. After his glorious win, he became the first Indian to win gold since 2004.

The film will be made in English and Tamil as well.