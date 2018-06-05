हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Monalisa aka Jhuma Boudi's beauty makes tailor go crazy - Watch Dupur Thakurpo season 2 new promo

Monalisa aka Jhuma Boudi&#039;s beauty makes tailor go crazy - Watch Dupur Thakurpo season 2 new promo

Mumbai: Monalisa has set the internet on fire. The Bigg Boss 10 contestant sizzles as Jhuma Boudi in the second season of Bengali web-series Dupur Thakurpo. 

Ever since she became a part of the show, Monalisa kept sharing images from the sets. She has also shared promo videos of the show that are good enough to make her fans go crazy.

In the latest promo, Jhuma Boudi visits her tailor. The master asks the tailor to take her measurements. And what follows next is funny!

Watch the video shared by Monalisa here:

Dupur Thakurpo is directed by Ayan Chakraborti and Debaloy Bhattacharya. 

Monalisa, who became a household name after appearing in the tenth season of Bigg Boss hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, married Bhojpuri actor Vikrant Singh Rajpoot while she was inside the house. Her wedding ceremony was aired on national television.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is a very popular name in the Bhojpuri film industry. She is one of the highest paid actresses. She made her debut in a film titled Bhole Shankar in 2008 and has worked in a number of films since then.

She has quite a few Bhojpuri films in her kitty including Itihaas with her real-life husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, Jawani Zindabad with Gaurav Jha, Rani Dildar Jani with Shyam Dehati, Milan Sanyog with Vikrant and Son Of Bihar with Rakesh Mishra, reports suggest.

MonalisaMonalisa Jhuma Boudijhuma boudiDupur Thakurpo season 2Bengali web-seriesMonalisa videos

