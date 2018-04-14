Parmish Verma shot at, know all about the Punjabi singer

Chandigarh: Famous Punjabi singer Parmish Verma was on Friday night shot at by some unidentified assailants while he along with his friend was returning home after attending an event in Mohali. The singer was rushed to a hospital where his condition is said to be stable.

Parmish started his acting career in 2011 with Punjabi movie 'Punjab Bolda'. Soon, he launched his production house named Parmish Verma Films through which he directed Punjabi music videos. Some of his music videos are 'Aadat', Gal Jattan Wali' and 'Gallan Mithiyan'. His other song 'Thokda Reha', in which he appeared as a model, was directed by him.

After earning a huge name, he appeared in his second Punjabi film 'Rockey Mental' through which he made his singing debut with hit Punjabi number 'Le Chakk Main Aa Gya'. His other song, 'Shada' was also an overnight sensation.

His another hit party number 'Gaal Ni Kadni', released last year, has over 118 million views on YouTube. Recently, Parmish was nominated in the Best Debut Male category for 'Rocky Mental' at the Filmfare Awards Punjabi 2018. He was in news recently after he announced the Punjabi version of Rohit Shetty's super hit action film 'Singham'.

Parmish is the son of renowned Punjabi writer and professor Dr Satish Verma.